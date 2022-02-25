news, local-news,

St Joseph's Primary School's swimming carnival was held recently with many top efforts in the pool. Held on February 10, the annual carnival had plenty of student participation across the board, resulting in many displays of excellent talent in the water. Students who were successful in their events then progressed onto the MIA Deanery Swimming Carnival, which was held on February 17 at Lake Talbot Swimming Pool in Narrandera. The champion house for 2022 at St Joseph's was O'Mara and this year's swimming carnival school spirit award went to Anuj Gill and Julia Ciurleo.

