THE Barellan District Netball Association is looking forward to getting back to business on the court this year. This year's representative coaches are: under 17s Georgia Fuller, under 15s Carolyn Burgess and Brooke Anderson, under 14s Emma Dale and Shelley Lang, under 13s Brooke Eglinton and Katie Anderson, under 12s Milla Parr and Alicia Fuller and under 11s development coach Jodie Landy. This weekend the Barellan under 17s side will be participating in the HART Regional League in Wagga on Saturday and Sunday. This year's team has five players remain from 2021 and welcomes four bottom-age players. IN OTHER NEWS: The girls have been training on and off the court in preparation for this weekend. Strength and speed will come from centre court with height at both ends. The association said it would be great to see the team perform under pressure and as a new team. They will be coming up against sides from Wagga, Griffith, Cootamundra and Tumut. All have proven to be strong teams in the past. Regional League is a solid preparation for Senior Titles to be held in June, along with the line up of regional and metro carnivals. The under 17s team is aiming to be in division one or two in the Senior State Titles. Under 17s side for 2022: Abbey Fedrigo, Grace Gillespie, Jasmin Gilmour, Marnie Grintell, Tess Henley, Zoe Hutchison, Ava Pritchett, Lillian Rainbird and Rio Weidemann. Key dates:

