LEETON is proving to be an up and coming town to take note of when it comes to representative touch football. The Leeton Touch Association had three representative sides take part in the recent Junior State Cup competition that was held in Wagga over several days. The Leeton Lightning teams were represented in the under 10s boys and girls, as well as the under 16s boys division. Several picked up wins across the weekend, in some cases against their metropolitan competitors. "We took three teams this year, we're building up our numbers and strengthening our junior base," Jackson Goman from the Leeton Touch Association said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's a very competitive event. A lot of other affiliates are involved who play week-in, week-out in a structured competition all the time. "For our juniors at the moment it's been all about learning the skills and participation. "As an organisation we are looking to build on those skills through our junior ranks and then hopefully overall we can grow and develop in the coming years." The under 10s boys started off their weekend with a win, as well as several other close matches throughout the event. The under 10s girls, competing in their third Junior State Cup, picked up their first ever victory, which was something the young side was excited about. "They defeated Parramatta, which was very exciting," Goman said. "It's been great to see all of the kids learning ... even though we aren't winning a lot of games the kids are happy to be part of it, they are working out the game and making new friends. "That's what it is all about." In preparation for the event, the Leeton Lightning teams attended a gala day in Canberra before Christmas and another in Wagga just prior to the Junior State Cup. Goman said the under 16s boys were also outstanding over the weekend, performing above and beyond his expectations. "To see their continuing development is what we are all very proud of," he said. Keep up-to-date with the association via its Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/be3c2996-312b-42a3-8550-372c91760143.png/r66_0_2008_1097_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg