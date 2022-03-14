news, local-news,

THIS month saw us celebrate International Women's Day. It's a day which asks us to collectively be a part of breaking the bias, by celebrating women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements and taking action towards equality. You might ask yourself how you can make a difference to such a worldwide issue and the simple answer is, by calling out inequality where you see it and actively working towards a gender equal world. A world which is free from discrimination, stereotypes and bias towards women, not just in the workplace, but society in general. Did you know that International Women's Day has been taking place for well over a century? I believe we have come a long way in that time. We now see women who have held positions as Prime Minister, CEOs of multinational companies and sitting on our benches in our highest courts in the land. However, even though they hold these positions, we haven't come far enough. Women are still subject to conscious and unconscious bias, where they do not receive equal pay or rights, and this is the part we are still striving to achieve. It is important to remember in elevating women, we are not seeking to see the fall of men. We are hoping to achieve gender parity and we need men to be our advocates and allies in championing this change. This can be done by committing to move together towards more diverse and inclusive organisations where we hire the best person for the job. I like to think that Leeton is playing an important part in this journey and we have some really amazing and influential women, who hold very important positions in our companies and our community, who are also supported by some amazing men. So, continue to support them and, in doing so, we can remove the bias within our community and show our daughters and granddaughters that in Leeton, we are working towards a gender equal world.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/99d59605-82bb-4421-9a39-800e871124f1.jpg/r37_51_886_531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg