IN THE past week the number of COVID-19 cases in Leeton shire has started to climb slightly again. The total number of infections recorded in the Leeton local government area has now also passed more than 1000 since the first cases were recorded in the shire late in 2021. Cases had been low for the past fortnight, with days recording infections in the single digits. However, since March 7 the numbers have started to slightly increase. On March 7 there were 16 cases recorded in Leeton shire, followed by 21 on March 8 and 9, 26 on March 10, 21 on March 11, 24 on March 12 and 21 again on March 13. On Monday, NSW recorded 8911 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the 24 hours to 4pm. IN OTHER NEWS: There were 1005 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 47 in ICU. Of the new cases, 4788 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4123 came from PCR testing. With there now being only minor rules and regulations in place when it comes to the pandemic, residents are still being urged by health authorities to get vaccinated and have their booster shot. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also stated he would like to see changes made for close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases. On Friday, National Cabinet agreed to consider a new system where close contacts of COVID-19 cases may not be required to isolate.

