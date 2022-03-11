news, local-news,

WHAT would Easter be in Leeton without hot air balloons? Thankfully, these bright and colourful balloons will again be in Leeton shire throughout the upcoming Easter long weekend as part of the SunRice Festival. Seeing balloons floating above over the Easter period in Leeton is a right of passage for residents and visitors alike, with 2022 set to be no different. As it is a Leeton SunRice Festival year, the balloons will play a huge part in festivities. Private flights with Picture this Ballooning will again be available, with pilots and their balloons also expected to take part in the street parade (at ground level). The event everyone looks forward to each festival year is undoubtedly the balloon glow. This too will be making a huge return in 2022. Held at the town ovals, not only will the balloon glow dazzle, but there will also be market stalls, the opportunity to go inside a hot air balloon while blown up on its side, fireworks will also feature as will various other activities. IN OTHER NEWS: "We've decided to start the balloon glow at little earlier this year, with gates opening at 3pm on Easter Sunday," organiser Chris Thompson said. "It's early as it will be darker earlier with daylight savings having finished by then. "We thought we would open the gates earlier so people can enjoy the activities. "The twilight markets were a huge success last time. We're still taking registrations for people who want to be involved with that. "We'd particularly love to see stalls selling food because there's a huge number of people who come along to the balloon glow." There will also be a hot air balloon colouring-in competition in the lead up at schools, with a balloon hunt taking place over the weekend at stores who have dressed their windows for the festival. Mrs Thompson said the balloons continued to bring joy every year. "I think it's something people love no matter their age ... it brings a smile to everyone's face to see them here," she said. For more information visit the Facebook page. Private flights must be booked direct with Picture this Ballooning. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/dc9204dc-7c24-473f-b632-89718c83554b.jpg/r10_0_4245_2393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg