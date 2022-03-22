news, local-news,

THE start of this final preliminary round of twilight golf is underway at the Leeton golf course after a relatively mild summer of competition. This is a 10-day round that finishes on March 30. It remains close in every division. Five teams in division one, six in division two, six in division three and five in division four all have a chance to make it through. Advice is to get players on the course at least once, if not twice, this week. Scores still remain hidden from all players, only team positioning will be shown until Thursday week when final scores are tallied and teams will be notified if they made the finals for the following Sunday. IN OTHER NEWS: A draw will then be produced. The round 20 player-of-the-week was young gun Cooper Jones, who had a blistering weekend winning the Saturday members comp then the next day submitting a nett 30. Other really solid rounds were had by Robert Ryan, Mick Doolin, Paul Payne, Daryl Clayton, Phillip Killen, Col Tuckett, Eddie Messner, Warren Belford, Ross Farlow, Glenn Harvie, Brian Conroy, Bronwyn Cherry, Lorraine Kefford, David Lang, Brendan O'Connell and Stu McVittie. The ball comp settled at 34 as the scores were a little better during this round. Preparations are now well underway for the semi and grand final day, which will be held at the Leeton golf course on April 3. Presentations will be held at the conclusion of the day.

