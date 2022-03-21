news, local-news,

THE interior of Leeton's iconic Roxy Theatre is already looking vastly different after redevelopment work finally got underway recently. Work has now started within the theatre in what will be a huge transformation of the building. Residents may have also been wondering why the words "Lloyd" are on the scrim surrounding the Roxy Theatre. This is because the Lloyd Group has been contracted to undertake the refurbishment of the state heritage listed Roxy Theatre. Established in 1979 by Trevor Lloyd as a small family-owned contracting business in Melbourne, the business has steadily evolved into a preeminent construction group with offices in Melbourne and Sydney. The Lloyd Group has been on site since January, when the keys were officially handed over to them by council's Roxy project manager, Gideon Vos. Site establishment, clearing of the facility and now demolition of the raked floor has been underway. Scaffolding will then be erected internally to facilitate the repainting of the auditorium, installation of new electrical and mechanical services and the removal of existing evaporative coolers and associated ducting, followed by the replacement of the existing roof. The Roxy Redevelopment Project will see adaptive re-use and restoration of the facility to achieve a multi-functional and fully-accessible theatre and civic space that honours the building's special heritage values. Council's deputy mayor and arts cultural portfolio lead, councillor Michael Kidd was pleased the project was now officially underway "I am delighted that we have finally hit the go button after numerous COVID interruptions and cost escalations," Cr Kidd said. "This is likely the most significant project the shire has ever undertaken. "We have taken the time to ensure our plans are fit for the next 50 years." As work has now started, it is hard for residents to see exactly what changes are taking place so far. However, the theatre is already looking vastly different as it undergoes the huge transformation. "The Lloyd Group has solid experience in heritage work and I congratulate them on being awarded the contract for the works," Cr Kidd said. The Roxy redevelopment will be delivered in two stages. IN OTHER NEWS: The project has already attracted almost $5 million in grant funding for stage one, with $3.945M from Create NSW and $999,999 from the Commonwealth's Murray Darling Economic Development Fund. Council is still seeking a further funding contribution from the federal government towards stage two, which includes the former Movie Cafe and Crate Cafe footprint to augment the investment. Stage one works will include a complete roof replacement, removal of the raked floor to provide a level area for the retractable seating and a function space, disabled access to facilities, a compliant and functional stage, a repainted auditorium, a repaired front awning, improved water pressure for fire compliance, and new heating and cooling systems. Stage one works are expected to be completed by late August. Council will continue to update the community on the project's progress as it goes on in the coming months. Residents can still access the footpath outside the front of theatre and in Wade Avenue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

