TWO weeks of the Dave Sheldrick Shield and Cup have officially been run and won. In the opening week of play it was Leeton High School who took on Yanco Agricultural High School at Yanco Sportsground. The rivalry between these two teams in both league tag and rugby league has been strong for many years and, in 2022, it was no different. In the league tag match both sides went out onto the field committed to giving their best throughout the game. It was a solid game from both sides, with each having their strong points throughout. Eventually, at the final siren it was the Yanco Ag girls who took home the 22-4 victory. In the boys shield match there was plenty of grinding hard work throughout the game. In a low-scoring affair, both sides defence was on show, but it was again Yanco Agricultural High School that proved too good, picking up a 10-6 win on the night. Night two was played on Wednesday at the town ovals in Leeton. IN OTHER NEWS: This time it was Leeton High School taking on St Francis College, another extremely formidable side which has dominated in the past in both the shield and cup. The girls match was first up, with the college flexing their muscle to race away with a 28-0 win. The boys match was a tussle, but it was again the college who proved too strong, bringing home a 22-10 victory. The third and final week will see YAHS and the College face off to determine who will be the eventual victors in both divisions.

