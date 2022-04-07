news, local-news,

THE Leeton Greens believe they are as prepped and ready as they can be for their season opener this weekend. Leeton will host the Griffith Black and Whites at No. 1 Oval on Sunday where they will look to get out of the gates quickly with a win. It's been a long wait between now and the last game played in 2021 when the season abruptly came to an end when regional NSW was placed into lockdown. Leeton Greens first grade coach Hayden Philp said the team had put that behind them and they were now focused on the year ahead. "I think everyone is excited as they would be ... there will obviously be some nerves, but everyone is ready to go," he said. "I don't we're feeling any pressure (going into the game against the Black and Whites). We're probably the underdogs, they were the ones that were on top last year. "I'm more just keen to see the guys work on our structure and build again from last year." The Greens have a very similar side in 2022 as they did in 2021, with pre-season training working well for the entire club over the past couple of months. There was just one blip on the radar when the side had to pull out of the Group 20 knockout due to players either having COVID or being close contacts, but Philp said it was all systems go for this weekend. The side was due to put in at a final training run on Friday night before kicking off the season. IN OTHER NEWS: "I know our combinations will improve again this year," Philp said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how everyone goes. "The Black and Whites will be tough, but it's a good test for round one." It will be a big day of football at No. 1 Oval, with supporters and fans all welcome to attend.

