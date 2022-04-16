news, local-news,

VEHICLES of all models, colours and ages glistened and delighted during a special show and shine event in Leeton on Easter Saturday. Hosted by the MIA Cruisers, the annual show and shine attracted vehicle entrants from across the region. There was everything from trucks and motorbikes, to vintage utes, cars of all makes and models and everything in between. For just a gold coin entry, residents and visitors alike were able to wander the area and take in all of the vehicles that were on show. Owners of these vehicles were never far from their prized possessions, meaning community members were able to ask questions and take a proper look at all of the features. Showbags were on offer for the kids, as was a canteen and coffee van keeping everyone fueled for a big day out. One of the entrants was Vonn Gavel, an MIA Cruisers member, who entered her 1978 Holden Kingswood ute. IN OTHER NEWS: This vehicle was actually purchased at a garage sale in Yanco a few years back and has provided plenty of joy for Mrs Gavel and her husband Garry. As with all of the vehicles on show, most have a story behind them, all it takes is a quick chat with the owner to find out its history and what makes it so special. Of course, trophies were also handed out across several different categories, providing a competitive edge to the day.

