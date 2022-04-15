news, local-news,

THE Leeton SunRice Festival was opened in fine style on Thursday night. The shades of green cocktail party officially kicked off the festival, with the launch of the event attended by around 150 people at the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club. Attendees were decked out in all kinds of shades of green, enjoying the chance to get together and get the weekend underway after what has been a long four years for organisers. The Leeton SunRice Festival committee was also able to enjoy the night after many long hours of hard work preparing the Easter event for the community. Ambassador Quest entrants - Sophie Litchfield, Jemma Leeson and Katelyn Mills - were also in attendance on the night. Each of the entrants also addressed the crowd as one of their final duties before the announcement of the winners on Saturday. The three introduced themselves, speaking briefly about their journey as part of their quest, while also letting the crowd in on what they had enjoyed most about taking part. The night included entertainment by Remedy, with many taking the opportunity to dance the evening away. IN OTHER NEWS: Delicious canapes and signature cocktails also ensured attendees could get their festival weekend off on the right note. Scott Williams from SunRice officially opened the festival as part of the event. "SunRice remains firmly focused on the future," Mr Williams told the crowd when opening the event. "SunRice is a thriving business on the world stage and this festival recognises (that contribution)." The evening was a fitting way to launch the festival as the town prepared to celebrate. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/5a0094e2-d793-47e9-8f86-e003e488539e.JPG/r466_639_3656_2441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg