New COVID-19 rules will be introduced from April 22, eliminating the current need for close contacts to isolate as long as they follow some new guidelines. Positive cases will still be required to isolate for seven days. From 6pm on April 22 however, close contacts will not have to isolate. Close contacts will have a few extra guidelines to follow though, including not visiting any hospitals or aged care facilities unless a specific exemption applies. They will also need to wear face masks in indoor settings and undertake a RAT before coming into contact with anyone outside their household. Close contacts are also asked to work from home where practical, and advise their employer or school that they are a close contact. Public transport capacity caps will also be lifted, though the requirement to wear masks on public transport, planes, and at transport terminals to remain in place. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the changes to the rules would continue the progress out of the pandemic and would go some way to addressing the labour shortage. "These isolation rules have been necessary but thanks to our strong vaccination rates, we can make the changes announced today," Mr Perrottet said. "This will provide immediate relief for so many workforces and businesses who have been hit hard by labour shortages as people are forced to isolate because they are a household contact." READ MORE Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that basic hygiene was still important to be keeping in mind, and that caution was still needed. "We are still in a pandemic and the basic rules of hand hygiene, wearing a mask when you cannot socially distance and staying at home if you have symptoms still apply," Mr Hazzard said. "Most importantly if you still have symptoms you should not visit an aged care facility, hospital or an elderly relative." The NSW Government is currently working with health officials on updated guidelines for schools as term two approaches, with more information expected in coming days. For unvaccinated international travellers, the hotel quarantine period will no longer be required from April 30, however current requirements such as taking a RAT and following existing guidelines will be extended to unvaccinated travellers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

