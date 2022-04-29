news, local-news,

IT WOULDN'T be Easter in Leeton without a stroll through some of the shire's most magnificent gardens. That is exactly what happened again in Leeton in again on Easter Monday when the town's garden club held its annual open gardens event. Six gardens from across the shire featured this year, each unique, colourful and inventive in their own way. Leeton Garden Club president Margaret Lang was pleased the event had been enjoyed by residents and visitors as part of the Leeton SunRice Festival. "We were really blessed with the weather, it was cold and rained the entire next day, so we were really lucky," she said. "There were people from all over who came, people from Leeton of course, but also many visitors too. "The comments were that the gardens were different and people had a great time exploring them. "Our scones with jams and cream also proved to be a lovely treat for people too." The Leeton Town Band entertained at one of the gardens on the day, while others simply took the time to enjoy the sunshine and wander through each of those on display. The open gardens event is held every year on Easter Monday. When the Leeton SunRice Festival is held, the day becomes part of that event's program as well. Mrs Lang said she would like to thank all of the sponsors, garden owners and club members who helped to ensure the day went off without a hitch. "People put a lot of effort into their gardens, so we are very appreciative to them for opening them up to people," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: The club and Leeton Can Assist also ran a raffle on the day. Part of the proceeds from the day will be given to Leeton Can Assist, while the club will decide at a later date where to distribute remaining funds among other worthy community groups. "My favourite part of the day is to see people coming, chatting with them, making sure they are enjoying themselves ... it's nice to bring smiles to people's faces," Mrs Lang said.

