news, local-news,

A SPECIAL event in Leeton will aim to address the current workforce shortage facing sectors across the shire. Hosted by TAFE NSW Leeton, a business breakfast will be on May 20 from 8am at the Hungry Fox Cafe in Kurrajong Avenue. The theme of the morning will be addressing the workforce shortage with early recruitment. Residents have been invited to attend and have their questions about apprenticeships, traineeships and the advantage in working with schools to recruit for their workforce. READ MORE: At the free breakfast, attendees will learn about who to ask, what to ask and how to cut through red tape. There will also be special guest speakers from Western Riverina Careers Advisor Network, Training Services NSW, and TAFE NSW. They want to hear questions and experiences from business operators in Leeton. To RSVP visit https://forms.office.com/r/hLQTz82D98. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/7375e772-bdfd-4a61-b530-c20afec5415d.jpg/r0_0_446_252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg