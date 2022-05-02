news, local-news,

Worry about whether the re-development of Leeton's Roxy Theatre will be finished before it marks its centenary has eased, as a further $3 million was committed to the project. Should the Morrison government win the May election, Member for Farrer Sussan Ley said there would be a funding grant to bring the project to a conclusion. "Ever since coming to represent Leeton, I have had the Roxy mentioned to me at the most unusual of places at the most unusual of times," Ms Ley said. "But one message I always took away was the importance of this building in the hearts and minds of Leeton." Ms Ley praised the community's vision of developing a performing arts school to be based in the theatre, and hoped it would eventually rival the National Institute of Dramatic Art. "The vision that you have all had is to make sure young people don't just come here to perform, but they come from here and perform to the world," she said. "The importance of the performing arts, whether music, dramatic arts or bands, every age group, everywhere .. can be part of this." The entire re-development project for the Roxy is estimated at $10 million to complete both stage one and two. Last year, the federal government provided $1 million from the Murray-Darling Basin economic development program to the project. The additional $3 million for the second stage includes using the neighbouring shops to create a hospitality space, additional amenities and a second 70-seat theatre to complement the existing theatre. READ MORE Deputy mayor Michael Kidd said the Roxy Re-development Committee had been crunching the numbers to find a way to deliver the project. "We've put some much work in, and we're so excited and this just takes the weight off our shoulders," Councillor Kidd said. "It means we can concentrate on the things we really love doing, our dramatic arts, our performances, our cinema, our eisteddfods, everything else, this opens up a whole lot of opportunity. This supports every facet of our community." The first stage of the Roxy re-development is slated for completion later this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

