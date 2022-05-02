news, local-news, teachers strike, jenna woodland, nsw teachers federation, schools, education

LEETON shire teachers will be among those who go on strike later this week. The ongoing battle for better pay and workloads for teachers is returning early after the recent olive branch to the state government was rejected. Last term saw a suspension of industrial action to encourage Premier Dominic Perrottet to come to the table and negotiate, but a lack of action from the state government has led to a statewide strike on Wednesday for better pay and conditions. Across the entire MIA region, students have been suffering due to the increasing workloads and meager pay of teachers leading to less entering the profession and more leaving. IN OTHER NEWS: A Teacher's Federation survey of members reported that 73 per cent said the workload was unmanageable, and 70 per cent were considering a different profession entirely. With thousands of classes already going uncovered, an exponential decrease in teachers could prove disastrous. NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos said the Premier had failed students, their parents, and the teaching profession. "If we don't pay teachers what they are worth, we won't get the teachers we need," he said.

