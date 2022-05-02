news, local-news,

CONGRATULATIONS Leeton. What a wonderful presence by our community coming together for Anzac Day. In the absence of our president Peter Williams, Bob Bunbury took charge of the day with the support of a great team behind him. So many people attending all shire services. Despite school holidays it was wonderful to have so many school children attending. The day started with dawn service march led by Wiradjuri leader Elijah Ingram, with a smoke ceremony and then welcome to country. Guest speaker at the main service was doctor Bob Byrne, who spoke on his service and that of his family. IN OTHER NEWS: Great work as always by Leeton Pipe Band, Leeton Town Band, Army Cadets, Scouts and the Ministers Fraternal. We thank Leeton Shire Council and Leeton Soldiers Club for their ongoing valuable support. The Yanco service was led by Jim Morrison in the Yanco Community Memorial Hall followed by a cuppa at the club. Mr Bunbury continued his leadership at the Whitton service later in the day, with the march to the Whitton Memorial Park, led by Leeton Pipe Band. This service was watched over by a new outstanding presence - a World War One steel soldier, high up on the water tower. A wonderful sight. The auxiliary and sub-branch would like to thank the Leeton community most sincerely for its ongoing financial support during our raffle and badge-selling days. Congratulations to Iris Herrmann on winning the raffle. The sub-branch and auxiliary will be having its social gathering as a barbecue in Mountford Park at 4pm, in lieu of Wednesday meetings. The first was held on Sunday. If we have a good response, we will continue to have these these regularly throughout the year. We encourage all veterans, young and old to come along with their family to join us for a sizzle. Follow us on Facebook to keep an eye out for dates.

