Plans and documentation guiding Leeton Shire Council's actions to 2025 are being presented for public feedback. The drafts of 2022-2023 operational plan, 2022-2023 budget and revenue policy, 2022-2025 delivery program and 2022-2032 long-term financial plan can be viewed online, at the council chambers, the library, and Murrami and Whitton post offices. The plans covered important projects currently under way, and ones yet to begin. "This includes the Roxy Community Theatre Redevelopment, Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre waterslide, CBD Enhancement Stage 3 - Chelmsford Place Town Square, expansion of our fully accessible public toilet facilities, Wamoon Sewer Scheme and Gogeldrie Weir Recreation Reserve," council's general manager Jackie Kruger said. "Other 'business as usual' capital works projects - such as our reseal, rehabilitation and heavy patching program for sealed roads - will continue," she said. READ MORE Other projects included in the planning is the expansion of Leeton Early Learning Centre's childcare capacity, the WRConnect intermodal freight hub and a proposed expansion of the Vance industrial estate. Increases in rates have been based on a rate peg of 1.8 per cent, assuming approval from the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for the additional rate variation of 1.1 per cent. An average increase in council's fees and charges of four per cent has included. Leeton mayor Tony Reneker encouraged residents to look at the documents and share their thoughts with council. "As individuals and as organisations we all have a part to play in making Leeton Shire 'liveable'," Cr Reneker said. "Please take the time to read the draft documents and let council know if you support the direction proposed for 2022-2023." Public submissions close on May 29 before they will be considered by council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

