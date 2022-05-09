THE Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program was held over several days last week at the Yanco Agricultural Institute.
This significant road safety education program is a fine example of community and partnership. Road Safety Education Limited have a sound program drawn together in consultation with road safety experts and the latest research.
The team of facilitators include NSW Police, Leeton Shire Council's road safety officer, driver trainers and crash survivors.
The event is well organised with support from the Rotary Clubs of Leeton and Leeton Central, who ensure all attendees are well fed.
This is a fine example of community in action.
It is a program created to ensure that our young and vibrant youth have the best possible start to their driving career.
This initiative highlights the substantial contribution by community service clubs such as Leeton Rotary and Leeton Rotary Central.
Clubs such as these are wonderful social groups where lifelong friendships form.
They are focused on work that benefits the local community as well as being active participants in a global effort to fight disease, promote peace and support education.
Rotary's mission is to "provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders".
The vision of Rotary to is to "see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change".
Leeton Rotary Central meets Monday at 6pm at the Historic Hydro with the Rotary Club of Leeton meeting Thursday evenings at 6.30pm at the Hungry Fox.
For more information about either club, contact a member, visit one of the meetings or view their Facebook pages.
