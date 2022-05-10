AFTER a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the Leeton Eisteddfod will go ahead in 2022.
The first important date to consider is this Sunday, May 15 when entries for the 2022 event close.
The eisteddfod itself will begin on June 19 with highland dancing before continuing on from August 5 to 28.
The refreshed Leeton Eisteddfod Society committee is looking forward to supporting all competitors to have a fun and fulfilling experience this year as they get back into competing and pursuing their talents.
With a history spanning back to 1176 AD - and to a castle in Wales - being part of the Eisteddfod is always being part of history.
Schools, teachers, dance schools and such from Leeton shire and the wider area all play a vital role in the event.
While long-time society president Judy Nolan has relinquished the role after 30 years, she remains on the committee to help guide the Eisteddfod into the new era.
Another Leeton Eisteddfod pillar in Maria Damiani has also had to step back due to health reasons, but she too will be in the background teaching the newcomers how to run this time-honoured institution.
Two other long-time members of the committee - Chris Martin and Cheryl Whymark - have stepped into leadership roles this year and are excited for August to come.
"Leeton Eisteddfod is part of the landscape of our town," Mrs Whymark said.
"It has trained and showcased thousands and thousands of locals over many years and produced some of the stars of the future.
"It has also given children and adults from all walks of life the chance to tread the boards, build their skills and confidence and experience traditions of arts and culture right here in our town."
Venues have also had to be changed in 2022 as part of the event due to the ongoing redevelopment of the Roxy Theatre.
"With our beautiful Roxy Theatre undergoing her transformation, we are so lucky to have a range of other fabulous venues in which to hold our events this year," Mrs Martin said.
"Keep your eyes peeled for details in coming months."
With just days remaining for entries, competitors should visit www.comps-online.com.au/Default.aspx to lodge their details.
The Leeton Eisteddfod Facebook page and website has further information, including this year's syllabus. For more information visit www.leetoneisteddfod.com.au.
Questions or concerns can be directed via email to leetoneisteddfod@gmail.com.
New volunteers are always welcome to join the Leeton Eisteddfod Society.
