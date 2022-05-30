HUNDREDS of thousands of dollars in Dine and Discover vouchers are still waiting for Leeton shire residents to spend.
That was the word from NSW Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government, Victor Dominello, who spoke about the vouchers during a visit to Leeton on Thursday.
Mr Dominello said in Leeton shire there was still $700,000 in Dine NSW, Discover NSW and Stay NSW waiting to be used by residents.
"These three programs alone have provided the people of Leeton with more than $1.3 million dollars in vouchrs to use in Dine NSW, Discover NSW and Stay NSW registered businesses," he said.
"But Leeton locals still have around $700,000 in vouchers ready to spend in their community. So, please take advantage of these programs."
Mr Dominello also visited Leeton's Service NSW centre while in town, as well as taking part in visits to local schools with NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell.
He popped by the Hotel Leeton to see how it was faring post-COVID restrictions and to find out how the vouchers have assisted them.
"I really enjoy coming out to places like Leeton ... you come into these places such as the Leeton Hotel and it feels like one big family," Mr Dominello said.
Ms Mitchell and Mr Dominello also checked in on students at Leeton Public School to find out how the government's Rural Access Gap program was faring.
This initiative supplies digital devices in a bid to break the digital barrier and lead a tech revolution in the classroom.
"As part of the program, it's about $360 million that we have invested in regional and rural schools throughout NSW ... it's really all about creating digital connectivity," Ms Mitchell said.
"Today we say the children using their iPads, their smartboards as part of their English lesson.
"We had a chance to talk to the principal and teachers about how these devices are helping the students, but also the teachers who all get their own laptops now.
"It was good to see the program in action."
