SHOWCASING the inner workings of Leeton Fire and Rescue had numerous aims recently.
The station held its annual open day in May along with others from across the state.
Advertisement
"With eased COVID restrictions it was a great opportunity for us to engage with the community again and show our capabilities and how diverse our job is, as well as answer any questions on home fire safety," acting Leeton Captain Kirk Walker said.
"All our appliances and equipment were on display, along with a kitchen fire (simulator) showing why water should not be used on an oil or fat fire.
"We also had the kids mock fire prop for them to get a go at using a real fire hose, as well as fire education material and activity books and a free barbecue with donations raised going to Can Assist."
With the cooler weather and winter almost here, the open day was an opportunity to remind residents and provide information on fire safety in the home.
During the cooler months there is a 10 per cent increase in the number of house fires with most occurring in bedrooms and lounge rooms due to space heaters, electric blankets, and even wheat bags.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Every year about 20 people die in NSW from fires that could have been prevented, and even more suffer-life changing health consequences.
Acting Captain Walker said to avoid becoming a statistic Fire and Rescue NSW urged people to follow some simple steps this winter:
Fire and Rescue Leeton is also currently looking for new members to join its team of on-call firefighters and encourages anyone who is interested to visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=11 to download an information pack or like its Facebook page - Fire and Rescue NSW Station 360 Leeton - for more information or to ask any questions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.