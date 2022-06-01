All roads will lead to the Yanco Sportsground on Sunday for the Battle of the Shire.
Two sides in two different situations will face on as Yanco-Wamoon plays host to the Leeton Greens.
The Hawks are still hunting for their first win of the season while the Greens are sitting second on the ladder, having only dropped points once this season.
Yanco does have some good news coming into the derby with Elwyn Ravu and Matthew Goodwill set to make their return after missing the loss to Yenda last weekend.
"It is good to have those two guys with experience coming back into the side," Hawks coach Kane Hammond said.
"It is always good fun when Leeton and Yanco play, and it's good to have those two blokes coming back into the side."
While it has been a difficult season for the Hawks, Hammond is confident his side has the ability to turn it around.
"It isn't a position I thought we'd be in at the start of the season," Hammond said.
"Each week we are just focusing on those little things that we can control and we can try and improve. We just have to believe that we can turn it around."
The Hawks coach knows his side will be in for a tough challenge but is looking forward to the test.
"When the draw comes out everybody looks to see when it is and I know that the boys are really looking forward to the clash," Hammond said.
"They (Leeton) are second on the ladder for a reason, they are a really good side. They have quality right across the park and they have depth so I'm expecting a really tough game."
Meanwhile, the Greens are looking to continue their rediscovery of their form following their defeat.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp knows his side can't take the Hawks lightly, even with their struggles this season.
"It's probably not the rivalry that we used to have, but there is nothing better than beating the old cross-town rivals," Philp said.
"They will be out to knock us off, so I just want the boys to perform on the day and play simple footy."
While the return date for Shannon Bradbrook (knee) is still unknown, Philp was hoping to have a couple of injuries returning to the fold after the long weekend break.
"We aren't entirely sure about Shannon yet. He is disappointed that he can't get into it because he was so fit," Philp said.
"We wil just see how he goes and see what the specialist says his knee is.
"Scarry (Brayden Scarr) should get his cast off next week hopefully so he should be alright for the Hay game. Kirtis (Fisher) is looking at around that time as well.
"If it's not good during the week we aren't going to risk any injuries. We want to make sure they are right to go because we want them right for the end of the year not in the middle."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
