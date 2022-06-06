The Irrigator
Leeton Eisteddfod is set to kick off with the highland dancing section which will see local and interstate dancers competing in the traditional Scottish dance form

June 6 2022
HIGHLANDERS: Shelby Tiffin, Maya Pages and Georgia Curry from Leeton's Just Fling It Highland Studio at last year's event. PHOTO: Contributed

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions The Leeton Eisteddfod will return to full strength this year with the Highland Dancing competition kick starting the annual event.

