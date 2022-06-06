After two years of COVID-19 restrictions The Leeton Eisteddfod will return to full strength this year with the Highland Dancing competition kick starting the annual event.
Highland dancing marks the first discipline for the 2022 Eisteddfod and will feature competitors from Leeton and the Riverina as well Victoria and the ACT.
Leeton Eisteddfod Society Highland Dancing convener Sally Doig said she was excited to see the competition returning to full capacity this year.
"We're really happy to be able to run the Eisteddfod as normal this year because in the past two years it haven't been able to because of COVID restrictions," Ms Doig said.
Highland dancing, which is a form of traditional Scottish dance, will be one of several disciplines on display at this year's competition which will also include ballet, tap and jazz.
"Highland dancing is a discipline in itself," Ms Doig said. "They'll be dancing to bagpipes, wearing kilts and dancing around swords too."
While the eisteddfod will be held at various locations around Leeton due to ongoing renovations on the Roxy Theatre, Ms Doig said this wouldn't stop Leeton from reaping the rewards of hosting the annual event.
"It's a real drawcard for our town," she said. "Hopefully people will stay overnight and inject some cash into the economy."
She added the highland dancer age range will be between 8 and 50 years old, and that some competitors will also be the same debutantes from last month's traditional Scottish Debutante Ball.
Award winning highland dancer Maureen Fyffe will act as adjudicator and will hold a workshop for the competitor's at the event's end.
"We're really lucky this year, we have an amazing adjudicator and she's world renowned," Ms Doig said.
"We'll be getting some expert tutelage from someone outside of town which will be another great opportunity for the local kids. We're really looking forward to it."
The Highland Dancing section of the Leeton Eisteddfod will take place Sunday June 19 at the Leeton Uniting Church.
Ms Doig said all Leeton residents are welcome to come and watch the action.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
