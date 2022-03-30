news, local-news,

A SMALL number of debutantes are set to continue a long-held tradition in Leeton this year. The annual Scottish Debutante Ball, which has been running for more than six decades, has seven confirmed debutantes so far. It's not too late to participate in the May 20 event at the Leeton Soldiers Club. One of the organisers of the ball, Anne Lepper, said there was only a small group of students completing year 12 at Leeton High School this year, which is where the majority of numbers for the ball come from. "It's definitely not too late to put your name down though," she said. "While it's a small group, we're still planning a wonderful night for everyone. "What it does mean is we will be able to have more people attend on the night. It's always a fun night out for people." The Scottish ball in Leeton is unique in that its a tradition many in the shire hold dear and have memories of. However, it's the Scottish elements that aren't as common at other debutante balls across the state. "We start off with the debs being piped in by the Leeton Pipe Band, we have the young ones do the highland dancing, then we have the haggis, highland fling and strip the willow about midnight," organiser Greg Lashbrook said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Of course the partners also wear kilts, so it all adds to the festivities on the night." There will also be a band playing on the night, with the dancefloor always the place to be. Mrs Lepper was looking forward to the evening. "I just like the tradition of it all ... it's something everyone remembers doing when they make their debut. I know I remember doing mine," she said. "We always have lovely feedback from the debs and their families." The ball is also a boost for the local economy with hairdressers and beauticians, as well as the club itself all benefiting from the event. Tickets for the event will be available at the Leeton Soldiers Club from the first week of May. Doors will open around 7/7.30pm on the night. The presentation of the debutantes will be from 8pm.

