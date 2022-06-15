The Irrigator

Hundreds of the region's students gathered at Leeton High School to explore life after school at the annual Western Riverina Careers Expo

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE FUTURE: Leeton High School students Sophie Mannall, Remy Pages, Madison Doyle and Yuan Mauguilmotan. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Students from around the nearby region convened at Leeton High School on Wednesday for the annual Western Riverina Careers Expo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.