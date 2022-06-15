Students from around the nearby region convened at Leeton High School on Wednesday for the annual Western Riverina Careers Expo.
After being cancelled in 2020, and having to adhere to strict COVID precautions last year, organisers were thrilled to see the area's year 11 and 12 students freely exploring the many stalls on offer.
The stalls ranged from Australian Defence Force and NSW Police, to La Trobe University and NSW Farmers.
Students from several nearby schools including Yanco Agricultural High School, St Francis de Sales College, Narrandera High School and Leeton High School arrived on the sunny but chilly morning to explore the many career options on offer.
Students and visitors started in the school hall which featured stalls from various tertiary institutions, before moving outside to the oval where a marquee and more stalls where set up.
TAFE NSW Leeton next door also opened its gates for students wanting to explore its mobile training units and courses, which included agriculture, engineering and construction.
Leeton High School careers adviser Nadine Goring said the annual exhibition was important for the region's students.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for tertiary institutions and schools to connect," Mrs Goring said.
"Especially in regional and rural areas, they don't get access to a lot of these institutions.
"There's a positive atmosphere, and so much enthusiasm," she added.
The exhibition was sponsored by Riverina-based alliance group Grow Our Own, who Mrs Goring said played an important role in retaining local workers and professionals.
"We've got a good representation of local businesses that offer traineeships and apprenticeships," she said.
"There's a big push to keep people working, studying and staying in the area."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
