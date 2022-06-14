The Irrigator

Leeton's year 12 students took to the dancefloor on Friday night for the annual St Joseph's Catholic Debutante Ball

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 14 2022 - 6:12am, first published 4:30am
THE DEBS: Thirteen year 12 students made their debut for St Joseph's Catholic Debutante Ball on Friday night. PHOTO: Contributed

Leeton's Year 12 students were dressed in their very best on Friday night as the St Joseph's Catholic Debutante Ball returned for another year.

