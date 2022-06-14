Leeton's Year 12 students were dressed in their very best on Friday night as the St Joseph's Catholic Debutante Ball returned for another year.
Event co-organiser Polly Greatz said the debutantes danced very well and that all attendees enjoyed themselves.
"All the debs and their partners performed their dance exceptionally well and the crowd appreciated all the work they put in," Mrs Graetz said.
Mrs Greatz said attendees numbers were lower on Friday night compared with previous Catholic Debutante Balls.
"There were fewer debs this year, there were only 13," she said. "Some of their friends and family were unable to come so that significantly cut numbers."
Despite this, Mrs Greatz said the crowd at Leeton Soldiers Club still had a great night
"With fewer numbers it made more room on the dancefloor, and they were certainly up all night dancing," she said.
"It all came together really well on the night."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
