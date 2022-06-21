Age should not be a barrier to us doing things in life. After all, it is there to be lived and enjoyed, and it should be enjoyed in good health.
Our pets are just the same. We often hear, "Oh, my pet is too old to have surgery" or "He's just getting old, there's nothing you can do...". This is just not true.
Even if your pet is old, medical or surgical treatment can help them get a whole new lease on life.
Age is not a disease but disease does come with age. Arthritis, incontinence, heart, liver and kidney problems can all occur, but hopefully not all at once!
Although these health problems occur naturally with age, many of these diseases can be well managed under veterinary care. Diet changes, food supplements and medications may help these conditions.
Age spots, beauty bumps and other lumps can occur as our pets age, and owners are often naturally concerned these lumps are sinister. That is not always the case. Sometimes it is just a wart or a fatty lump.
A visit to your vet can help determine if it is a lump to be concerned about or not. Also, we can then advise if surgery is recommended.
We regularly perform anaesthetics on older pets for routine procedures like dentals and lump removals.
If we feel that having an anaesthetic would cause more harm than good with your pet, we can discuss the risks with you so that you can make an informed decision before going ahead.
If surgery is recommended, your pet's age and overall health is considered.
Further diagnostic tests may be recommended such as blood tests or x-rays to rule out any underlying health problems before surgery.
Every pet is unique and so is the care taken with them. Especially if they are aged.
