NSW Fire and Rescue crews have extinguished a large blaze that gutted and consumed a Leeton property on Friday afternoon

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
GUTTED: The large blaze gutted the house and caused the roof to collapse before firies were able to safely extinguish it. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Firefighters have extinguished a large house fire burning on Muntenpen St, Leeton on Friday afternoon.

