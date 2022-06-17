Firefighters have extinguished a large house fire burning on Muntenpen St, Leeton on Friday afternoon.
NSW Police were the first on scene around 1:41pm after neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing a nearby house ablaze.
Two NSW Fire and Rescue appliances were on the scene as multiple firefighters worked to extinguish the fire which had gutted the property and caused the roof to collapse.
Despite the house being completely alight when first responders arrived, Inspector Justin Cornes said nobody was hurt.
He also said investigations would soon commence to determine the cause of the destructive fire.
Several nearby residents gathered on the scene to watch as firefighters extinguished the flames, including neighbour Bill Smith who said his attention was drawn to the incident after hearing a loud noise.
"I was watching tellie and all of a sudden I thought a bird had hit the window," Mr Smith said.
"Then I heard the sirens and saw the house was in flames."
Inspector Cornes said NSW Police would prepare a report for the coroner. He also encouraged those with any information on the incident to come forward and assist police with the investigation.
Inspectors will be establishing a crime scene for further investigations on Saturday.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
