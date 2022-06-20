The Irrigator

Leeton residents will see their rates increase after the shire council successfully applied to lift its rate peg

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 20 2022 - 3:00am
RATE IT: Leeton is one of 86 NSW councils to increase rates above the level of the annual rate peg.

Leeton residents will have their rates increased after the Leeton Shire Council successfully applied to have its rate peg lifted.

