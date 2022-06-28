IT WAS a case of leadership staying the same during a recent changeover function held by the Lions Club of Leeton.
The organisation held its annual changeover dinner recently where the executive was sworn in for the coming 12 months.
Advertisement
President for 2021-22 Lions year, Marie Jackson was sworn in for a further term.
She will continue her role as president through the 2022-23 Lions year.
"I've enjoyed my term as president and I thank members who supported the club during the year that was interrupted by many factors such as illness and COVID-19," Mrs Jackson said.
"I hope that the 2022-23 Lions year will be an improvement on what we experienced during the 2021-22 year."
During the year Leeton Lions supported many Lions Foundations and our special projects such as Lions Christmas Cakes, Christmas Light Tours and Youth of the Year District Final was were most successful and highlights of the year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leeton Lions have been actively involved with Lions Recycle for Sight program where householders can deposit their unwanted spectacles and sun glasses for use in third world countries where Lions Save Sight programs are being conducted.
Mrs Jackson thanked the local businesses who allowed their premises to be a collection point for these unwanted eye wear.
On July 1 a new district governor for Lions District 201N4 will take office. The incoming district governor is Michael Ryan from Mt Panorama Bathurst Club.
His slogan for the year is "serving with connection and communication".
The Leeton club is always looking for new members. Contact Mrs Jackson for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.