The Leeton Soldiers Club's men's 2022 minor singles championship has been decided after a titanic struggle between combatants Phil Morris and Bob Bunbury on the greens recently.
Scores were level on no less than seven occasions, with Morris securing victory with two shots on the twenty sixth end to finally run out the winner 25-23.
Needing to be the first to 25, Bunbury lead 23-20 after 23 ends and was staring victory in the face.
However, Morris had other ideas, calling on all of his experience to score five shots on the next three ends to secure a hard fought victory.
A couple of vouchers for his two resting touchers completed a very successful afternoon for Morris.
Social bowls has also been continuing on at the club.
Anyone wanting to give the sport a try is welcome to attend these social bowls sessions or contact the club for more information.
