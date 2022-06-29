The Irrigator

Phil Morris is the Leeton Soldiers Club's men's bowls minor singles champion in 2022

By Wrong Bias
Updated June 29 2022 - 1:12am, first published 1:00am
Minor singles champion Phil Morris is congratulated Bob Bunbury. Photo: Supplied

The Leeton Soldiers Club's men's 2022 minor singles championship has been decided after a titanic struggle between combatants Phil Morris and Bob Bunbury on the greens recently.

