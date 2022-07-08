THE true spirit and meaning behind NAIDOC Week was alive and well at Leeton's Gossamer Park this week.
The family fun day, hosted by the Leeton and District Aboriginal Land Council, was attended by a good crowd who hadn't been able to celebrate the significant week in person since 2019.
Families from across the shire enjoyed what was the perfect winter day in Gossamer Park, celebrating Aboriginal and Indigenous culture.
A barbecue cooked up by Parkview Public School kept everyone fed, stalls with information on a range of topics were handed out and Leeton library staff held mini storytime sessions.
The always-popular face painting booth was kept on its toes throughout the day, as well as the petting zoo featuring chickens and llamas.
Live music wafted across the park throughout, while Parkview Public's Wiradjuri dance group gave a stellar performance.
Representatives from various community groups also took part, with the Lion's train offering rides and Leeton police also popping in to say g'day and show their support.
Mayor Tony Reneker was on hand to enjoy the festivities, saying it was a pleasure to be involved in NAIDOC Week festivities.
"It's wonderful to see everyone here enjoying themselves and being part of this important celebration," he said.
