The Irrigator
Photos
Subscriber

NAIDOC Week 2022 comes alive in Leeton shire

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:04am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three generations of family at the event Jaleigh Ingram, Karen Ingram-Johnson, Tahlea Ingram-Pitts, Karen Ingram and Kulali Johnson. Photos: Talia Pattison

THE true spirit and meaning behind NAIDOC Week was alive and well at Leeton's Gossamer Park this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.