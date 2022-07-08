A TASTE of Egyptian history and culture is on offer in Leeton during the Australian Art Deco Festival with the Tutankhamen Roadshow rolling into town.
The roadshow, which also featured during the first festival in 2019, is home to dozens of Egyptian relics and artifacts.
It offers residents and visitors alike the chance to get up and close with these items, while also viewing short movies to learn about this interesting part of history.
Over the weekend, Dr Wayne French, the Tut Roadshow chief executive officer, is on hand to chat with residents and answer questions.
He said it was a pleasure to bring the roadshow back to Leeton for the festival.
"I love sharing my passion and knowledge with people and this is a great way to do that," Dr French said.
"We take the roadshow to schools as well, so this is a nice way for people of all ages to come through.
People come through and they just say 'wow', they love it and we like to see those reactions.
"There's so much for them to see."
Dr French has always had an interest in ancient history, dating back to his teen years.
In the late 1970s he was given his first artifacts from the Middle East by historian David Currie.
These were three bricks dating back to 605BC from Babylon, Iraq, with King Nebuchadnezzar's name stamped on them-they were genuine pieces, not mere copies.
These three bricks are still in his collection and can be seen in the "scroll room" as part of the roadshow.
Dr French has visited many ancient locations over the years and has many stories to tell and share.
The roadshow is open all weekend and is parked at the rear of the Leeton Museum and Gallery. Entry is free.
For more information visit www.tutroadshow.com.
