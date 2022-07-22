LEETON'S profile as a town known for welcoming new settlers, migrants and refugees is only continuing to grow.
The Leeton Multicultural Support Group is also continuing on its quest to make new residents feel welcome, but also assist them with any issues or problems they may have.
However, the group also loves a celebration and that is exactly what took place in town recently.
Earlier this month an event was held to mark Solomon Islands Independence Day.
Leeton shire is home to many residents who hail from the Solomon Islands.
The celebration was attended by a solid crowd from Leeton, Griffith and Sydney at the Yanco Community Hall.
The special event marked the 44th anniversary of the Solomon Islands having its independence being declared.
With traditional foods and games on offer, the crowd was in no hurry to leave on the day and the hall was at full capacity by late afternoon.
Leeton Shire Council's mayor Tony Reneker addressed the attendees and congratulated the organisers of the event, noting that these kinds of festivities provide an opportunity to further build relationships and partnerships across the shire.
"By living, working and celebrating in our community, you make an important contribution to the shire and add to our wonderful diverse fabric," councillor Reneker said.
"Thank you for making Leeton shire home and congratulations on hosting a successful Independence Day event."
In 1978, the Solomon Islands gained self-governance and became a sovereign country.
It has Queen Elizabeth II as its constitutional monarch.
Although ruled by the Queen, the nation is not under British rule as the Queen rules the island through a Governor-General, similar to Australia.
The Solomon Islands is one of the few countries in the world with no armed forces.
It is mostly mountainous and covered in wild, untamed forests.
