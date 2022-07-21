IT IS all systems go for the return of Leeton's Rotary Belle of the Ball.
The last time the event was held was in 2019, with COVID putting a stop to ball for the next two years.
Organisers are putting the final touches on plans for the ball, which will be held on August 19.
The belle of the ball is a time-honoured tradition for young women and their debutante partners in Leeton shire.
It is also a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Leeton.
Originally the ball was started in 1951 when the newy-formed Apex Club in Leeton joined with Rotary for their first major project.
Miss Denise Moile (well known artist Denise Robertson) was chosen as the first belle.
The ball is a chance for debutantes from both the Scottish and Catholic balls to get together, wear their dresses again and enjoy a fun night out as a group.
This year there is 12 young women confirmed to take part, as well as their partners.
However, it is not too late for anyone else to put their hand up to take part, but it must be finalised immediately.
The ball will be held at the Leeton Soldiers Club in the auditorium, with traditions such as the Pride of Erin to be conducted and the formal presentation of the debutantes to special guests and the crowd.
Independent judges will also be in the crowd on the night to decide wh will be crowd the 2022 Belle of the Ball.
Organsiers Bruer Chiswell and Anne Lepper said while the naming of the Belle of the Ball was a component of the night, it wasn't what the evening was all about.
"It's just a chance for the girls and their partners to enjoy another fun night with their family and friends, wear their dresses again and just generally have a great night," Mrs Lepper said.
Mr Chiswell agreed, saying each year the ball continued on with its traditions and gave the shire's young people a chance to enjoy a grand event.
The 2019 Belle of the Ball, Maggie Maguire, will be attended to officially hand the title over to this year's recipient.
Ticket information is available at the Leeton Soldiers Club.
