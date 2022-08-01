THE numbers don't lie when it comes to Leeton and Narrandera's homelessness problem.
In fact, while the numbers paint a picture, the reality, according to The Salvation Army Murrumbidgee team, is the situation could be even worse.
To mark Homelessness Week in Leeton shire, the team alongside the Leeton Community Op Shop and Linking Communities Network, have created a window display that breaks down the numbers of how many people are homeless in the Leeton and Narrandera area.
Those numbers are:
"The reality is those are just the people who have come forward for assistance," Salvation Army Murrumbidgee program manager Michelle Kilgower said.
"We wanted to do this display to really put it in people's faces as they are passing by the op shop to show how many are or were homeless in this community over the last 12 months.
"The hardest number to try and track down is the couch surfing.
"All of the numbers are probably double. It's the people we know about.
"These numbers represent Leeton and Narrandera, but the bulk of them are Leeton."
Homelessness Week aims to raise awareness of the impact of homelessness in Australia.
Ms Kilgower said the problem was likely only to escalate and become worse thanks to rising cost of living expenses and the lack of affordable and social housing in the shire.
"Most people wouldn't even be aware we have a homeless problem in our shire ... we do, it's just not in your face every day, the people aren't visible," she said.
"It's an absolute tragedy that is occurring.
"We need to work together as a wider community to find a solution, to come together, and figure out how we can provide affordable housing for people.
"It's something we need to all come together on because the problem won't just go away."
