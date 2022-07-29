SUBWAY will soon be opening its doors in Leeton much to the delight of residents.
It will be the first time the brand has opened in Leeton and is being made possible by a group of shire residents eager to try something new both for themselves and the town.
Advertisement
Leeton shire resident Teegan De Paoli will be managing the store.
She is one of a group of people who have made the store opening possible, including her husband Brenden De Paoli.
An opening date is yet to be set in stone, but Subway will soon be able to be enjoyed by all in Leeton.
The recruitment process is well underway, with interviews currently taking place.
"We had a lot of interest from people wanting to work here, it's just trial and error at the moment for how many we will need to start off with, but we expect the number to grow as we start to find our feet," Mrs De Paoli said.
"There's been a lot of great support from the community already as well. People seem really excited, which is great."
The Leeton Subway store will be located at the former Indulgence for Hair building in Pine Avenue.
It has now been completely transformed and refurbished to make way for Subway, with local tradespeople used to complete the work.
The process of getting to the stage of soon being able to open the doors hasn't been a short one.
A lot of hard work, training and effort has gone into bringing the franchise to town.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs De Paoli said at this stage the store would be open seven days a week.
As the business starts to get into its groove things such as catering will be available, as well as placing orders on the Menulog app.
"We want to try and find our feet first before introducing too many things all at once ... we want to be getting everything right," Mrs De Paoli said.
With so many healthy options on the menu, residents will be spoiled for choice when it comes to quick and easy meals.
Advertisement
The store will also have capacity for dining in.
Mrs De Paoli herself is no stranger to the building Subway is being housed in, having worked at Indulgence for Hair for many years.
It's a career change she is looking forward, along with the other members who are behind-the-scenes of the business.
In the meantime, it won't be long until residents can enjoy their favourite Subway menu items.
"Our location is such a good one ... we're hoping we'll get a lot of the foot traffic, tradies, families, the weekend sport crowd, we're excited," Mrs De Paoli said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.