Leeton and Narrandera residents take part in 2022 National Tree Day event

By Talia Pattison
Updated August 9 2022 - 3:16am, first published 1:00am
HELP OUT: Young green thumb Locky Farlow takes part in the Naitonal Tree Day event at the Narrandera Wetlands. Photo: Supplied

A PUSH for a healthier environmental has seen 1000 native seedlings planted at the Narrandera Wetlands.

