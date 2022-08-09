A PUSH for a healthier environmental has seen 1000 native seedlings planted at the Narrandera Wetlands.
Forty volunteers from across the Leeton and Narrandera area perfected their best green thumb efforts to help plant the seedlings as part of National Tree Day recently.
In an effort to promote biodiversity, mid-storey and under-storey shrubs, as well as trees were planted around the bushland of the Narrandera wetlands.
A grant from Landcare Australia enabled also enabled Narrandera Landcare to expand its propagating nursery this year.
The event in Narrandera was made possible by Leeton Toyota, who have been involved in National Tree Day initiatives for more than 10 years.
Established in 1996, National Tree Day has grown into Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care event.
The program is a call to action for all residents to get their hands dirty and give back to their community.
