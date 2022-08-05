LEETON'S highland dancers have scooped the pool to show why they are among the best in the region.
Eight dancers from Leeton's Just Fling It Highland Studio travelled to Wagga at the end of July to compete in the 100th Wagga Eisteddfod highland competition.
The studio impressed throughout the competition to take out the point score trophy with 846 points ahead of all other competitors and schools.
The Leeton competitors set the standard throughout the day, with Ava Weymouth receiving a highly commended in the trophy fling for beginners 10 years and under.
Phoebe Doig was third in the trophy dance fling, as well as picking up a highly commended in the section fling, a third in the lilt and second in the flora for beginners 10 years and under.
Miah Weymouth received a highly commended in the trophy dance fling, a third in the seann triubhas and third in the lilt for beginners 11 years and over.
Maya Pages placed second in the trophy dance fling, as well as in the swords, and first in the seann triubhas, lilt and flora for beginners 11 years and over.
"One of the studio's teachers also won the prestigious Wagga Eisteddfod Rex Stewart IP Cup for placing first in the premier title dances - fling and village maid and she was also first in the trophy dance lilt for premier," said Arnah Garwood from Just Fling It.
"The girls did themselves, their studio and their town proud."
The next highland competition is in August in Albury and one more later in the year in Canberra.
