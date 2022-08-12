The Irrigator
Subscriber

Gralee School the subject of much-needed renovation work

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROGRESS: Gralee School principal Carly Rae is looking forward to the work being completed. Photo: Talia Pattison

IMPROVING access and revamping facilities at Gralee will help to further modernise the important school.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.