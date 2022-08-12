IMPROVING access and revamping facilities at Gralee will help to further modernise the important school.
Building work at the school started in the recent school holidays to get demolition underway.
The work includes the installation of a new ramp at the front of the school, a new administration block and sick bay.
The former demountable building which was the administration office will now be principal Carly Rae's office, as well as a dedicated staff room.
Improvement and upgrades are also being made to the school's bathroom facilities, which will benefit both students and staff.
"We'll also have a meeting room now, a foyer, which we haven't really had before," Mrs Rae said.
"It's being funded as part of school planned works and a grant we received for improvements.
"The bathroom will now have a hoist in it that can go around the room, a change table, shower. We delayed the work so we could do it all at once to try and minimise the disruptions for the kids.
"The cleaner's storeroom which was in a classroom is now also being moved and we're creating another staff toilet. We only had the one before."
Mrs Rae said all of these improvements would help the school to function more easily.
What we now know as Gralee School was established as Allambie School and it has a long and proud history in Leeton shire.
The community itself has helped make improvements to the school over the years.
However, renovation work such as this hasn't been completed for some time when it comes to the actual school building itself.
The school does boast an impressive playground and surrounding area for students.
Mrs Rae said the students and staff were all looking forward to using the upgraded facilities once complete.
"It's definitely been a while since we've had such big upgrades," she said.
"The builders have said everything is on track at the moment, which is great."
