AN ALLEGED drunk driver who crashed his vehicle just outside Leeton has also never held a driver's licence according to police.
Around 6.30am on August 9, Leeton police received a number of complaints relating to a Mitsubishi sedan in the Stanbridge area.
Leeton police arrived in the area about 7.15am police and found the sedan in a drain on the side of the road.
Police breath tested the 27-year-old male driver on side, which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where a second breath analysis returned a positive reading of 0.165.
Police allege further checks showed the man had never held a driver's licence.
He was charged and issued a court attendance notice for high range PCA and unlicensed driving.
Police have urged the community to have a "Plan B" if they have been drinking and thinking about getting behind the wheel.
