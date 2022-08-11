The Irrigator
The 27-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Stanbridge on August 9

By Talia Pattison
August 11 2022 - 5:00am
The man will face court on two charges.

AN ALLEGED drunk driver who crashed his vehicle just outside Leeton has also never held a driver's licence according to police.

