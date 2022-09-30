THERE'S no doubting 2022 has been one of the most successful years on record for the Leeton Greens.
After picking up four premierships, the club kept the party going with its recent presentation night event honouring some of their best.
The top gong in first grade went to coach Hayden Philp, who continues to be a cut above not just for the Greens but the wider Group 20 competition.
In the league tag the best and fairest honour was picked up by Jess Morton after another stellar season.
One of the highlights of the night was the awarding of life membership to club stalwart Paul McGregor.
In his 30 years with the club, McGregor has held just about every role and title available to him, including player, coach manager, sports trainer, committee member and more.
The evening was a chance for the club to celebrate another successful year, which included the premierships to the first grade, league tag, under 18s and under 16s side.
The reserve grade side also marked a top year after they too went deep in the Group 20 finals series.
Award winners
Best and fairest
Under 16s Matt Chant, under 18s Beniel Dakunibubului, league tag Jess Morton, reserve grade Tyler Dunn and first grade Hayden Philp.
Runner-up best and fairest
Under 16s Jesse Watson, under 18s Tyler O'Connell, league tag Kayla Frazer, reserve grade Tyler O'Connell and first grade Will Barnes.
Player awards
Most promising junior in the 16s or 18s Jesse Watson, most outstanding player in any grade Beniel Dakunibubului.
Appreciation awards
Junior clubperson of the year Traelon Freer, clubperson of the year Matt Evans, The "Old Boys" award Daniel Watt and life membership Paul McGregor.
Awards by grade
Under 16s
Players' layer Matt Chant, most improved Brayden Fejsa-Sexton, most consistent Taine Pauls, best new player Kyson Freer, encouragement award Cade Anderson, coaches award Tyce Thornton, manager's award Peter Moller, best in finals Matt Chant and Kyson Freer and Elwyn Ravu ironman award Matt Chant.
Under 18s
Players' player Beniel Dakunibubului, most improved Zach Twomey, most consistent Traelon Freer, coaches award Eligh Watson and Shayden Freer, manager's award Noah Maybon and best in finals Blake McDonald.
League tag
Players' player Kayla Frazer, most consistent Elli Gill, best new player Grace Evans, coaches award Gabby McGregor, manager's award Kate Cooper and best in finals Katie Stevenson.
Reserve grade
Players' player Kye Reynolds, most consistent Tyler Dunn, best forward Dylan Fraser, best back Dylan Whiley, hardman award Max Pitts and best in finals Jake McGregor.
First grade
Players' player Will Barnes and Kirtis Fisher, most consistent Dan Watt, best forward Todd Prest, best back Kirtis Fisher, hardman award Beau Routley and best in finals Josh Fisher.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.