DESIGN work for two areas in Leeton in need of footpaths will be able to soon go ahead thanks to an injection of funding from the state government.
Leeton Shire Council has been awarded $55,000 to complete the design plans for two separate projects in Petersham Road and Karri Road.
The funding has been provided from the government's Active Transport Fund and will see a design put together to extend the current footpath along Petersham Road north to connect it to the Fivebough Wetlands.
The project would then continue west along Petersham Road, joining the proposed footpath on Brobenah Road. Council's group manager of operations Tom Steele said the design would also look at linking Fivebough Road to the path on Petersham Road from the existing pathway on Brobenah Road.
"The money we have received is for the design only, so once that is done council would either look to apply for more funding to complete the work or possibly fund it itself," Mr Steele said.
The second project granted money to complete a design for is a shared pathway to connect Karri, Cassia and Brobenah roads.
This project would likely be done in sections, but council sees this pathway as a vital one for connectivity back to existing ones in the network as the area continues to be built up and is already home to aged care facilities.
"It's definitely good news council has been awarded this funding to complete the designs in these areas," Mr Steele said.
"The announcement of this funding also falls in line with the development of (council's) new Active Transport plan, which is currently being drafted.
"Community consultation for the plan will be held in late October and (residents) are asked to come forward with any ideas or suggestions.
"Further details will be put forward over the next week."
The plan, once adopted, will become the primary driver for council to plan and deliver active transport infrastructure across the shire.
