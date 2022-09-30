The Irrigator

Leeton shire plays host to SongMakers holiday sessions at Yanco Agricultural Institute

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist/producer/songwriter Ninajirachi (left) with Jorja Dalton, Emily Worsnop and Xavier Beauchamp. Picture by Talia Pattison

IT ISN'T everyday the skills and calibre of top-rated musicians, artists and producers find their way to Leeton shire to share their skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.