IT ISN'T everyday the skills and calibre of top-rated musicians, artists and producers find their way to Leeton shire to share their skills.
However, that is exactly what happened this week as part of a two-day SongMakers workshop at the Yanco Agricultural Institute.
A small, but enthusiastic group of young residents from Leeton and the surrounding areas took advantage of the free event, which was led by Sydney musicians, artist/producer/songwriter and Triple J-favourite, Ninajirachi and award-winning writer/producer, Adrian Breakspear (Gang of Youths, CLEWS and Johnny Hunter, among others).
They were joined by musos from the region in Ken Dachi and Dookie.
As part of the hands-on workshops the participants were taken through the entire process of working through ideas for a song, putting pen to paper, recording and producing the music and audio and everything in between.
SongMakers program consultant Tina Broad said the participants were all at different stages of their musical journeys, but said they worked together like a team of professionals.
"You start in the morning with nothing and then by the end there's something they have created together ... it's astounding how much talent there is," she said.
"We were so lucky to have Ninajirachi and Adrian Breakspear here with us.
"They are fantastic at what they do, first-class really.
"It's great for our participants to hear about their different pathways and journeys in the music industry as well.
"That's important for the kids to hear as well. Nothing is linear. Life can take all kinds of different paths."
The SongMakers holiday sessions were presented by national music organisation, APRA AMCOS, as part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with Create NSW.
"We've been blown away by the talent of our participants and hearing their own stories as well," Ms Broad said.
"Hopefully they all stick with it because there is a big future ahead for them if they do."
