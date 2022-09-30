LOOKING for a way to get out of the house with friends or loved ones to an event that offers fine food, music and money going towards a cause?
Leeton husband and wife duo John and Megan Martin have you covered on October 15 when they hold a high tea and entertainment afternoon.
The event will be held at the Leeton Uniting Church Hall, with 20 per cent of proceeds going back to the church so it can continue its work in the community.
Mr Martin was due to be joined by another talented musician in Lara Calabria for the event, but she has had to pull out of her appearance due to illness.
"She feels very bad about it, but these things happen all of the time and the show must go on," Mr Martin said.
"We're holding the event because we wanted to not only put on something that everyone could enjoy, but raise money at the same time.
"The idea, if successful and possibly with some funding, will be that we then go on to do similar events in surrounding towns and areas at church halls or town halls to raise money for them as well."
The event combines the passions of the pair, who are hopeful the community will support the afternoon.
"John of course is a wonderful singer who has such a wide range of abilities and genres that he performs," Mrs Martin said.
"We have both always been involved with the community and love giving back. I also enjoy cooking and baking, so we thought why not bring all of this together and do something with it?
"We'd love to see as many people attend as possible. John will be performing a range of songs across his sets. It's going to be a great afternoon for everyone."
The high tea itself is set to feature delicious items of food set out in an elaborate manner, tables and chairs will be decorated and fairy lights strung throughout the hall to add to the vibe of the day.
Residents wanting to attend do need to purchase a ticket online and will need to do so by Wednesday, October 12 for catering purposes.
Mr Martin will also be in Jarrah Mall this Saturday to assist people wanting to buy a ticket.
Tickets are available online at events.humanitix.com/high-tea-with-john-martin-entertainment at a cost of $40 per person plus a booking fee.
Doors for the event will open on October 15 at 1.45pm, high tea served from 2pm, with the show to run from around 2.30pm to 4pm.
For more information about the event or assistance with tickets contact Mr Martin on 0409 924 453 or Mrs Martin on 0419 432 713.
