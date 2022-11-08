A well-known Leeton business has joined forces with a national group to offer a broader range of services to clients while still keeping the same values and community focus.
Bancrofts Accounting Services has partnered with Kelly+Partners, a national, multi-award winning accounting group.
Bancrofts has been operating in Leeton for 37 years, with the new partnership also having its own ties back to the town.
Kelly+Partners senior client director Scott Elwin grew up in Leeton and was excited his business could take on new ground with an accounting firm from his home town.
With a new name of Kelly+Partners (Leeton), but with existing team members, the practice is now continuing its operations in working with all their clients from their current locations in Leeton, Griffith and Narrandera.
"It's a great team there ... hopefully Kelly+Partners can bring a little bit of the city to the country," he said.
"We have a lot of arsenal, a lot of people we can call on, all of those resources will now be available to our clients in Leeton, Griffith and Narrandera. It's business as usual for our team there, it's just if things get a little bit more complicated or they need some assistance, we've got the capability to do that. It's really exciting."
Mr Elwin is joined by Alison Elmer and Adam O'Callaghan as the three directors of the Leeton branch of operations.
"We see this merger as a great opportunity to be able to provide our clients access to more specialised services through the Kelly+Partners extensive network, but still being able to keep everything at a local level," Mrs Elmer said.
"We have already discovered that the essence of (CEO) Brett (Kelly), Scott and Kelly+Partners is all about caring for everyone that they are involved with and only wanting the best for everyone - clients, staff and their families and the community are all extremely important to them, as they are to us.
"So, knowing that we are aligned in what we are trying to achieve, made our decision a relatively easy one."
