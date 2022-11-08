THE Leeton Eagles women got the win they were after in Saturday's MIA League competition, taking down an old foe in the process.
Both the men's and women's side took on the Griffith Demons in round four of the competition at the Leeton Indoor Stadium.
The women's side recorded a 53-45 victory, allowing them to now jump to the top of the ladder, while the men's side played well, but went down in a close 63-47 encounter.
For the Leeton ladies, the victory was the first the team has had over Griffith in some time as part of the MIA League competition.
Coach Josh Clyne said the team's defence was the standout on the day.
"It was pretty for probably three quarters of the game and then we managed to get ahead of them a bit," he said.
"We were able to hold them off. It was a patchy performance, but our defence was really strong and that paved the way for us to get the victory."
While the men's side went down, coach Adam O'Callaghan again remained impressed with his group, which is made up mostly of young players.
He said their ability to stick with the Griffith side for most of the match was something to be proud of following their first win of the season the week prior against Narrandera.
"The young team that we have, they are improving every week, they are trusting the system," O'Callaghan said.
"From a coach's perspective that's what you want to see and that's exactly what's happening.
"We were in it for three quarters on the weekend. Our decision-making in the last quarter, not protecting the ball, that's probably what cost us.
"But again, it all comes down to our experience and we'll learn from that."
This weekend both sides are on the road for what is their second batch of away matches as part of the competition. Leeton will face off with West Wyalong, who will be tough to beat at home in both divisions.
The women's side will be without some of their regulars, but Clyne was hopeful another win would come their way. Last time the two teams met, Leeton was severely short-staffed, but still managed to get the job done.
"I know some of our key ones are out, our offence is coming together slowly, our defence is keeping us in games, so hopefully we can keep that going," Clyne said.
The men's side will also be looking to claim a scalp, with O'Callaghan saying the team was looking forward to the challenge.
"If we're matching it with Griffith, we should be able to match it with West Wyalong, hopefully we can play like we have the last two weeks and we'll be okay," he said.
