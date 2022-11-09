The Irrigator

Murray-Riverina Regional Business Awards toasts success at Whitton Malt House in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 9 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team from SunRice in Deniliquin were pleased to accept the award for the excellence in large business category. Picture supplied

THE Murray-Riverina Regional Business Awards had many Leeton shire businesses vying for a top gong, but in the end they each had to settle for being a finalist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.