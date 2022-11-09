THE Murray-Riverina Regional Business Awards had many Leeton shire businesses vying for a top gong, but in the end they each had to settle for being a finalist.
Haus of Vitality and Mahalm Equine Agistment from Leeton were both finalists in the outstanding start up category, which was eventually taken out by Small Trading Co from Deniliquin.
The SunRice Group was a finalist in the excellence in sustainability section, with Big Springs Water from Wagga winning the gong.
However, SunRice didn't miss out all together, with its Denilquin branch taking out the excellence in large business award.
Another finalist hailing from the shire was the Leeton JumpStart Fund in the outstanding community organisation category, which was won by Boys to the Bush of Albury.
Boys to the Bush is also looking to set up programs in Leeton shire.
While Leeton's entities weren't able to come away with the top honours, each were pleased to be named as finalists in good company from across the region.
Business NSW Murray-Riverina director Anthony Mr McFarlane said the awards night, which was hosted at the Whitton Malt House for the first time, was a chance for the hard work of all nominees to be recognised.
"The Murray-Riverina Business Awards are about celebrating the success of our businesses and business leaders," he said.
"The awards also showcase the diverse array of talent and industry we have operating in our community.
"We have had such a high calibre of applicants this year, so this year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2022."
Winners will now represent the region at the State Business Awards later this month.
Full list of 2022 winners:
